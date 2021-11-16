Barthomley

England, United Kingdom

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach to J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J17, A534 (Sandbach) to J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach and J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of emergency repairs.

  9. Money to improve women's safety

    Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.

    The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.

    In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.

    Severe accident: A500 Cheshire southbound

    A500 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between M6 J16 Stoke-On-Trent and Alsager Road.

    A500 Cheshire - A500 D Road in Barthomley closed and queues southbound between Stoke-On-Trent and Audley Turn Off, because of an accident.

    Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

    M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent to J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.

    M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

