The footballer, who previously faced four counts of rape, is summonsed over two more offences.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach to J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J17, A534 (Sandbach) to J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach and J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Money to improve women's safety
BBC Radio Stoke
Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A500 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
A500 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between M6 J16 Stoke-On-Trent and Alsager Road.
A500 Cheshire - A500 D Road in Barthomley closed and queues southbound between Stoke-On-Trent and Audley Turn Off, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northboundBBC News Travel
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent to J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach to J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J17, A534 (Sandbach) to J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach and J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach to J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J17, A534 (Sandbach) to J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach and J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time