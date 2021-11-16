An investigation is under way into the cause of a house fire which killed a 64-year-old woman.Read more
Severe accident: M4 Newport westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Newport westbound severe accident, from J26 for A4051 to J27 for B4591 Glasllwch Crescent.
M4 Newport - One lane closed and queues on M4 westbound from J26, A4051 (Malpas Road) to J27, B4591 (Highcross), because of an accident involving one car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M4 Newport westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Newport westbound severe disruption, at J28 for A48.
M4 Newport - One lane closed on M4 westbound at J28, A48 (Tredegar Park), because of a breakdown and flooding. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M4 Newport eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Newport eastbound severe accident, from J29 for A48 to J28 for A48.
M4 Newport - One lane closed and queues on M4 eastbound from J29 A48(M) to J28, A48 (Tredegar Park), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M4 Cardiff eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Cardiff eastbound severe accident, between J30 for A4232 Pentwyn Link Road and J28 for A48.
M4 Cardiff - One lane closed and it's slow on M4 eastbound between J30, A4232 (Cardiff Gate) and J28, A48 (Tredegar Park), because of an accident involving a van and a lorry.
