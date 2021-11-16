M4 Newport westbound severe accident, from J26 for A4051 to J27 for B4591 Glasllwch Crescent.

M4 Newport - One lane closed and queues on M4 westbound from J26, A4051 (Malpas Road) to J27, B4591 (Highcross), because of an accident involving one car.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time