M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from J3 for A40 Knaves Beech to J2 for A355.

M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound from J3, A40 (Loudwater) to J2, A355 (Beaconsfield), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time