PC Fletcher was killed outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984 during a protest by anti-Gaddafi activists.Read more
Most Recent
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Alex Kleiderman & Adam Durbin
BBC News
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Jeremy Britton
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A222 London both waysBBC News Travel
A222 London both ways severe disruption, around Croydon Road Recreation Ground.
A222 London - A222 Croydon Road in Beckenham blocked and queues in both directions around the Croydon Road Recreation Ground junction, because of a firework display. Diversion in operation - 51, 194, 358 bus services are diverting.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Luis Barrucho & Ricardo Senra
BBC News Brasil