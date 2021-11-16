A222 London both ways severe disruption, around Croydon Road Recreation Ground.

A222 London - A222 Croydon Road in Beckenham blocked and queues in both directions around the Croydon Road Recreation Ground junction, because of a firework display. Diversion in operation - 51, 194, 358 bus services are diverting.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time