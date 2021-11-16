A607 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between B5327 Abbey Park Road and Abbey Park Street.

A607 Leicestershire - A607 Belgrave Road in Leicester closed and it's slow northbound between Belgrave Circle and the Abbey Park Street junction, because of Diwali Celebrations. Congestion to surrounding routes including Abbey Park Road, Dysart Way, Catherine Street.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time