Most Recent
By Debbie Tubby and Laurence Cawley
BBC East
Envelope update
Severe accident: A13 London westboundBBC News Travel
A13 London westbound severe accident, from A1306 to Ferry Lane.
A13 London - A13 in Wennington blocked and queues into town from Wennington Interchange to Ferry Lane Interchange, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J30 for A282 Lakeside.
M25 Essex - M25 lane blocked on exit slip road to the roundabout and it's slow anticlockwise at J30, A282 (Lakeside), because of a lorry that's broken down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J30 for A282 Lakeside.
M25 Essex - M25 lane blocked on exit slip road to the roundabout and it's slow anticlockwise at J30, A282 (Lakeside), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J30 for A282 Lakeside.
M25 Essex - M25 lane closed on exit slip road anticlockwise at J30, A282 (Lakeside), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, at J30 for A282 Lakeside.
M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise at J30, A282 (Lakeside), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Shamser Sinha says he wanted to reflect the "amazing" stories he heard while travelling in a cab.