James Ford, an intervention officer, is charged with a number of child sexual abuse offences.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A41 Hertfordshire northboundBBC News Travel
A41 Hertfordshire northbound severe disruption, between A416 Chesham Road and A4251 Tring.
A41 Hertfordshire - The road is temporarily closed and delays on A41 northbound in Tring between Chesham Turn Off and Tring, because of a lorry on fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Matt Precey & Nikki Fox
BBC Look East