A200 London eastbound severe disruption, from Dockhead to B202 Abbey Street.

A200 London - A200 Jamaica Road in Bermondsey closed eastbound from the Dockhead junction to the B202 Abbey Street junction, because of an investigation by the police. Diversion in operation - Bus routes affected - 47, 188, 381, C10, N199 and N381.

