Bierton

England, United Kingdom

  Envelope update

    Severe accident: A418 Buckinghamshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A418 Buckinghamshire both ways severe accident, between Rowsham Road and Brick Kiln Lane.

    A418 Buckinghamshire - A418 Aylesbury Road in Bierton closed and queues for one mile in both directions between the Rowsham Road junction and the Brick Kiln Lane junction, because of an accident involving two cars.

