Severe disruption: M11 Essex southboundBBC News Travel
M11 Essex southbound severe disruption, from J8 for A120 to J7 for A414 Canes Lane.
M11 Essex - One lane closed on M11 southbound from J8, A120 (Bishops Stortford) to J7, A414 (Harlow), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Debbie Tubby and Laurence Cawley
BBC East
Severe accident: M11 Essex northboundBBC News Travel
M11 Essex northbound severe accident, from J7 for A414 Canes Lane to J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M11 northbound from J7, A414 (Harlow) to J8, A120 (Bishops Stortford), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M11 Essex southboundBBC News Travel
M11 Essex southbound severe accident, from J9 for to J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M11 southbound from J9, Saffron Walden to J8, A120 (Bishops Stortford), because of an accident involving four vehicles.
Severe accident: M11 Cambridgeshire southboundBBC News Travel
M11 Cambridgeshire southbound severe accident, from J10 for A505 to J8 for A120.
M11 Cambridgeshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M11 southbound from J10, A505 (Duxford) to J8, A120 (Bishops Stortford), because of an accident.
