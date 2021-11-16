Reanna Burns says she was followed by a man who later asked her if she would have sex for £100.Read more
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
By Shelley Phelps
BBC News
A286 West Sussex both ways severe accident, from Church Lane to Crooked Lane.
A286 West Sussex - A286 Main Road in Birdham closed and it's slow in both directions from the Church Lane junction to the Crooked Lane junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By William McLennan
BBC News