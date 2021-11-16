Birling

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, from J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne to J5 for .

    M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 eastbound from J4, A228 (Leybourne) to J5, Aylesford, because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, from J3 for M26 to J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne.

    M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 eastbound from J3 M26 to J4, A228 (Leybourne), because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M20 Kent westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent westbound severe disruption, around J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne.

    M20 Kent - It's slow on M20 London-bound around J4, A228 (Leybourne), because of a temporary closure and debris on the road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  17. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, at J5 for A20.

    M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 coastbound at J5, A20 (Aylesford), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  18. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M20 Kent westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent westbound severe disruption, between J5 for and J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne.

    M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 westbound between J5, Aylesford and J4, A228 (Leybourne), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 24
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation