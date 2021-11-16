The A9 was closed for a number of hours following the crash near Dunkeld at about 17:00 on Monday.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A984 Perth And Kinross both waysBBC News Travel
A984 Perth And Kinross both ways severe disruption, between A923 and Eastwood House Hotel.
A984 Perth And Kinross - A984 in Dunkeld closed and it's slow between Atholl Arms Hotel and the Eastwood House Hotel junction, because of a fallen tree.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time