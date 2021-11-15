PA Media Copyright: PA Media Police have been dealing with a series of protests this week, but have only made a handful of arrests Image caption: Police have been dealing with a series of protests this week, but have only made a handful of arrests

While negotiations and speeches continue inside the conference centre, outside the protests are expected to step up a gear in Glasgow today.

Thousands of young people will march through the city demanding action on climate change, with speeches from Greta Thunberg and other leading campaigners.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people are expected at a protest march, and police have warned they will deal "swiftly and robustly" with any violent disorder or damage to property.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie says the force has worked closely with organisers of the youth march and is "very encouraged" by the high level of engagement.

There will be an increased police presence in the city with liaison officers, wearing light blue vests, deployed as a link between event organisers and the police.