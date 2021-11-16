CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to following the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Bradford.

West Yorksire Police Copyright: West Yorksire Police

Kian Tordoff (pictured below) died after he was found with serious stab injuries on John Street on 10 October.

West Yorkshire Police Copyright: West Yorkshire Police

Five people have previously appeared in court charged with Mr Tordoff's murder.

Another man, 19, was also injured after being stabbed in the same incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images is being asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously.