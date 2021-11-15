Braughing

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A10 Hertfordshire northbound

    A10 Hertfordshire northbound severe accident, from Hamels Lane to London Road Buntingford South.

    A10 Hertfordshire - A10 in Puckeridge closed and it's very slow northbound from the Hamels Lane junction to Buntingford South, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - B1368.

