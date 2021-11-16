Most Recent
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for A329 to J9 for .
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to J9, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, between J7 for and J8 for .
M4 Berkshire - It's slow on M4 westbound in Buckinghamshire between J7, Slough West and J8/9, A404 (Maidenhead), because of an earlier accident. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J8 for A404.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J8 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J10 for A329 to J8 for .
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to J8/9, A404 (Maidenhead), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for A329 to J8 for .
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to J8/9, A404 (Maidenhead), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for A329 to J8 for A404.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to J8 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J8 for A404 to J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound from J8 A404(M) Maidenhead to J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J8 for A404 to J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound from J8 A404(M) Maidenhead to J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J8 for A404 and J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J8 A404(M) Maidenhead and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J8 for and J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J8/9, Maidenhead and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J10 for A329 and J8 for A404.
M4 Berkshire - One lane blocked on M4 London-bound between J10 A329(M) Wokingham and J8 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
