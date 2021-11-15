Brechin City's Sam Denham scores in his side's 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Haddington Athletic hours after a serious car crash on his journey to the tie.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A933 Angus both waysBBC News Travel
A933 Angus both ways severe disruption, between East Mill Road and A934.
A933 Angus - A933 closed in both directions between the East Mill Road junction in Brechin and the A934 junction in Farnell, because of a police investigation and emergency vehicles at scene.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time