  16. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 London westbound

    M4 London westbound severe disruption, after J2 for A4 Great West Road.

    M4 London - One lane closed and queues on M4 out of town after J2, A4 (Brentford), because of a breakdown. Congestion to Earls Court via the A4.

  20. Norwich win but Farke sacked hours later

    Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring

    Norwich pick up their first Premier League win of the season at the 11th time of asking by beating Brentford, but it is not enough to prevent manager Daniel Farke being sacked a few hours later.

