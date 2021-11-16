Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A128 Essex both waysBBC News Travel
A128 Essex both ways severe accident, from Doddinghurst Road to Western Avenue.
A128 Essex - A128 Ongar Road in Brentwood closed in both directions from the Doddinghurst Road junction to Rising Sun pub, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Debbie Tubby and Laurence Cawley
BBC East
Shamser Sinha says he wanted to reflect the "amazing" stories he heard while travelling in a cab.
Video of a taxi driver refusing to take money from a family is widely shared on social media.