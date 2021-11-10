Bridell

Wales, United Kingdom

  8. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A487 Pembrokeshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A487 Pembrokeshire both ways severe accident, from Nevern turn off to Longdown Bank.

    A487 Pembrokeshire - A487 in Llantood blocked in both directions from the Nevern turn off junction to the Longdown Bank junction, because of an accident involving one vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

