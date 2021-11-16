Most Recent
Severe disruption: A93 Perth And Kinross both waysBBC News Travel
A93 Perth And Kinross both ways severe disruption, at Bridge of Cally.
A93 Perth And Kinross - A93 in Bridge Of Cally closed and it's slow in both directions at the Bridge of Cally junction, because of flooding and a bridge collapse.
