Bridge of Orchy

Scotland, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A82 Stirling both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A82 Stirling both ways severe accident, between A85 and B8074.

    A82 Stirling - A82 closed in both directions between Oban Turn Off in Tyndrum and Glen Orchy Turn Off in Bridge Of Orchy, because of an accident and recovery work.

    Severe accident: A82 Argyll And Bute both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A82 Argyll And Bute both ways severe accident, near Bridge of Orchy.

    A82 Argyll And Bute - A82 in Bridge Of Orchy closed in both directions near the Bridge of Orchy junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

    Severe accident: A82 Highland both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A82 Highland both ways severe accident, between B8074 and B8074.

    A82 Highland - A82 closed and queues in both directions between Petrol Station in Glencoe and Glen Orchy Turn Off in Bridge Of Orchy, because of an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

