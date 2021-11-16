Brislington

England, United Kingdom

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A37 Bristol both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A37 Bristol both ways severe disruption, near Priory Surgery.

    A37 Bristol - A37 Wells Road in Knowle, Bristol blocked and queues in both directions near the Priory Surgery junction, because of a lorry that's broken down.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

