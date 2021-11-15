M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A509 to J15 for A45.

M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound from J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) to J15, A45 (Northampton), because of a breakdown.

