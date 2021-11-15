The last campaigners have been evicted from a protest camp on the multi-billion pound railway line.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A509 to J15 for A45.
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound from J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) to J15, A45 (Northampton), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, at J14 for A509.
M1 Buckinghamshire - M1 exit slip road partially blocked northbound at J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A45 to J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - Two lanes closed and queues for seven miles on M1 southbound from J15, A45 (Northampton) to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a breakdown. Travel time is around 25 minutes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from Newport Pagnell Services to J14 for A509.
M1 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 southbound from Newport Pagnell Services to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a shed load.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, between J14 for A509 and J13 for .
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) and J13, / (Bedford), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Buckinghamshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe accident, from J14 for A509 to J15 for A45.
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) to J15, A45 (Northampton), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A45 to J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J15, A45 (Northampton) to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A509 to J15 for A45.
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and it's very slow on M1 northbound from J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) to J15, A45 (Northampton), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Buckinghamshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire southbound severe accident, before J14 for A509.
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 southbound before J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of an accident. Congestion to Newport Pagnell Services.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A45 and J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A509 to J15 for A45.
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) to J15, A45 (Northampton), because of a Sweeper truck which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time