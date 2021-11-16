A483 Powys both ways severe disruption, between New Radnor Turn Off and Cwmbach Turn Off.

A483 Powys - A483 in Builth Wells closed in both directions between the New Radnor Turn Off junction and the Cwmbach Turn Off junction, because of a fallen tree. Traffic is coping well. Diversion in operation - Via the A470.

