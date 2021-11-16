Builth Wells

Wales, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A483 Powys both ways

    A483 Powys both ways severe accident, between Llandrindod Wells and Llanelwedd.

    A483 Powys - A483 closed and queues in both directions between the Llandrindod Wells junction and the Llanelwedd junction, because of an accident.

    Severe disruption: A483 Powys both ways

    A483 Powys both ways severe disruption, between New Radnor Turn Off and Cwmbach Turn Off.

    A483 Powys - A483 in Builth Wells closed in both directions between the New Radnor Turn Off junction and the Cwmbach Turn Off junction, because of a fallen tree. Traffic is coping well. Diversion in operation - Via the A470.

