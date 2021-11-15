A4 Berkshire both ways severe accident, from M4 Huntercombe Spur to B3026 Lake End Road.

A4 Berkshire - A4 Bath Road in Cippenham closed in both directions from the M4 Huntercombe Spur junction to the B3026 Lake End Road junction, because of an accident involving two cars. Traffic is coping well.

