The scheme, on the west bank of the River Itchen in Southampton, is expected to be completed by 2027.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J8 for A3024 Bursledon to J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M27 eastbound from J8, A3024 (Bursledon) to J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westboundBBC News Travel
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth to J8 for A3024 Bursledon.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 westbound from J9, A27 (Segensworth) to J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
BBC Young Climate Change Reporter Katy Porter looks at how fungi is vital to the future of the New Forest.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J8 for A3024 Bursledon to J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 eastbound from J8, A3024 (Bursledon) to J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, from J8 for A3024 Bursledon to J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and it's very slow on M27 eastbound from J8, A3024 (Bursledon) to J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westboundBBC News Travel
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth to J8 for A3024 Bursledon.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 westbound from J9, A27 (Segensworth) to J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time