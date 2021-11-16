Bursledon

England, United Kingdom

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J8 for A3024 Bursledon to J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M27 eastbound from J8, A3024 (Bursledon) to J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of an accident.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

    M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth to J8 for A3024 Bursledon.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 westbound from J9, A27 (Segensworth) to J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  12. Fungi's importance to New Forest ecosystem

    Video caption: Climate change: Fungi's importance to New Forest revealed

    BBC Young Climate Change Reporter Katy Porter looks at how fungi is vital to the future of the New Forest.

