Amanda Aston, from East Sussex, is also facing two charges of perverting the course of justice.Read more
Most Recent
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J8 for M25 J7 to J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed on M23 southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J8 for M25 J7 to J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed on M23 southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J8 for M25 J7 and J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed on M23 southbound between J8 M25 J7 and J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J8 for M25 J7 to J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed and it's heavy on M23 southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9, Gatwick Airport, because of polystyrene on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J8 for to J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed on M23 southbound from J8, M25 Interchange to J9, Gatwick Airport, because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 West Sussex southboundBBC News Travel
M23 West Sussex southbound severe disruption, from J9 for to J10 for A264 Copthorne Way.
M23 West Sussex - One lane closed and it's heavy on M23 southbound in Surrey from J9, Gatwick Airport to J10, A264 (Crawley), because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 West Sussex northboundBBC News Travel
M23 West Sussex northbound severe disruption, between J9 for and J8 for M25 J7.
M23 West Sussex - One lane closed on M23 northbound in Surrey between J9, Gatwick Airport and J8 M25 J7, because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J8 for M25 J7 to J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed on M23 southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 West Sussex northboundBBC News Travel
M23 West Sussex northbound severe disruption, between J9 for and J8 for M25 J7.
M23 West Sussex - One lane closed on M23 northbound in Surrey between J9, Gatwick Airport and J8 M25 J7, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 West Sussex northboundBBC News Travel
M23 West Sussex northbound severe disruption, from J9 for to J8 for M25 J7.
M23 West Sussex - One lane closed on M23 northbound in Surrey from J9, Gatwick Airport to J8 M25 J7, because of an investigation by the police.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M23 West Sussex northboundBBC News Travel
M23 West Sussex northbound severe disruption, at J9 for .
M23 West Sussex - M23 in Surrey lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time