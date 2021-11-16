Zephaniah McLeod missed a psychiatric assessment days before killing one man an injuring seven more.Read more
Three masked men attacked Mobeen Chaudry on the driveway of his home in Birmingham.
Footage shows the moment a hoverboard battery explodes and sets fire to a room in a Smethwick house.
Heart scan delays warning from charity
More people in the West Midlands are facing longer waits for heart scans since the start of the pandemic, the British Heart Foundation has said.
It has produced figures for September, which show 5,409 people in the region had waited more than six weeks for echocardiograms, compared to just 70 at the end of February 2020.Copyright: Getty Images
The charity has warned these delays will have created a huge "hidden" backlog of people with heart disease who have not yet made it on to treatment waiting lists.
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer
The family of a man who died from alcoholism now campaign to raise awareness of the addiction.
Road safety: Number of road deaths drop
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.Copyright: PA Media
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.
Driver dies after car hits tree
A driver in his 20s has died after hitting a tree in Dudley in the early hours of Sunday.Copyright: Google
West Midlands Police appealed for information and dashcam footage after the crash on Burton Road.
"We understand that no other vehicles were involved in the collision and the road was cordoned off for forensic examination," the force said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer as part of its response after being called shortly after 00:30, it said.
An off-duty WMAS worker who came across the crash, also stopped to help the man who was found in a critical condition, but he died at the scene.
