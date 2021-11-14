By Miriam Barker
BBC News
By Miriam Barker
BBC News
Jack William Lis, 10, died after being attacked at a house in Caerphilly on Monday.
Tributes are paid to 10-year-old Jack Lis who died after being attacked by a dog.
The first minister tells the Senedd about the impact the death would have on 10-year-old Jack's friends.
A469 Cardiff both ways severe accident, between Capel Gwilym Road and Wenallt Road.
A469 Cardiff - A469 in Thornhill blocked and queues between the Capel Gwilym Road junction and the Wenallt Road junction, because of an accident. Congestion to Lidl.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time