A421 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, from A4280 St Neots Road to A603 Cardington Road.

A421 Bedfordshire - One lane closed and queues for five miles on A421 southbound in Bedford from the A4280 St Neots Road junction to Cardington Cross, because of emergency repairs. Travel time is 40 minutes.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time