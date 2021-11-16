Islanders on Easdale fear their local authority plans to downgrade dredging leaving the harbour vulnerable.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A816 Argyll And Bute both waysBBC News Travel
A816 Argyll And Bute both ways severe accident, from Kilmartin to Carnassarie.
A816 Argyll And Bute - A816 in Kilmartin closed in both directions from the Kilmartin junction to the Carnassarie junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time