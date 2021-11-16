The vehicle had scaffolding planks on the roof, while the trailer had planks seven layers deep.Read more
Severe disruption: A14 Leicestershire eastboundBBC News Travel
A14 Leicestershire eastbound severe disruption, from M1 J19 to J1 A5199.
A14 Leicestershire - One lane closed on A14 eastbound from Catthorpe Interchange to J1, A5199 (Welford), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe roadworks: M6 Warwickshire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe roadworks, from J1 for A426 Rugby to M1.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 closed southbound from J1, A426 (Rugby) to M1, Catthorpe Interchange, because of emergency bridge repairs.
Severe disruption: M6 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, at M1 J19.
M6 Leicestershire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at M1 J19, Catthorpe Interchange, because of emergency bridge repairs.
Severe accident: A14 Leicestershire eastboundBBC News Travel
A14 Leicestershire eastbound severe accident, from M1 J19 to J1 A5199.
A14 Leicestershire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on A14 eastbound from Catthorpe Interchange to J1, A5199 (Welford), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, from J18 for A5 to J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J18, A5 (Rugby) to J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J19 for M6 to J18 for A5.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed on M1 southbound from J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) to J18, A5 (Rugby), because of an accident.
