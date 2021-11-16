PC Hakeem Ahmed hopes to serve and protect others like his grandfather did in the Royal Navy.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A616 Nottinghamshire both waysBBC News Travel
A616 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, between Maplebeck Road and the Averham turn-off.
A616 Nottinghamshire - A616 in Caunton closed in both directions between the Maplebeck Road junction and the the Averham turn-off junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Dozens of women took part in the demonstration in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.
By David Pittam
BBC News