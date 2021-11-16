Caunton

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  7. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A616 Nottinghamshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A616 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, between Maplebeck Road and the Averham turn-off.

    A616 Nottinghamshire - A616 in Caunton closed in both directions between the Maplebeck Road junction and the the Averham turn-off junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. 'We formed a human chain to stop drink spikings'

    Video content

    Video caption: Girls Night In: Women boycott clubs and form human chain

    Dozens of women took part in the demonstration in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.

Page 1 of 20
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation