Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will also give evidence about the ECB's role in the racism scandal, its complaints procedure and the wider implications for the game.
Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of sponsors have ended their deals with the club.
In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: "Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge their complaint will be taken seriously."
