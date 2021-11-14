Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
Remembrance displays from plastic bottles
A group of Staffordshire litter pickers have made Remembrance displays from recycled plastic bottles.
Lichfield Litter Legends have created the poppy display at the town's Memorial Garden, with further flowers on show at Curborough Community Centre, the Green Fairy Trail at Swinfen and another in the village of Wall.
All the poppies have been made by volunteers from the bottom of plastic bottles they have collected over the past 12 months.
More than 650 poppies have been made.
A total of 350 are in the memorial garden to represent the fallen marked on the memorial wall.
Sharon Coleman, from the group, said the displays also commemorated 100 years of the Royal British Legion.
Old wheel trims have also been fashioned into giant poppies.
"When they are in a mass they look amazing," she said.
The seven-metre diameter (23ft) globe by Luke Jerram has been to locations around the world.
Hospital to seek planning permission for new staff car park
A hospital trust said it has received funding to seek planning permission for a new staff car park.
University Hospitals of the North Midlands NHS Trust said staff parking is currently provided at the Royal Infirmary and Central Outpatients sites.
But with these sites set to be demolished for housing developments, the trust said it has been looking for a permanent solution.
It has acquired the Grindley Hill Court site, next to Royal Stoke University hospital, after receiving public funding, it said, as it was considered the best local option for future expansion of hospital services
Grindley Hill Court currently houses NHS staff and if planning permission for a staff car park is granted, the trust said it will give residents information to help find alternative accommodation.
The granting of planning permission will be subject to public consultation, which begins on 9 November.
Police officers given awards for aid to stabbed paramedics
Two police officers have been given awards after they helped save the lives of two paramedics when they were stabbed.
Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, were attacked while responding to a welfare check at Martyn Smith's home in Wolverhampton on 6 July 2020.
PCs Victoria Gaunt and Michael Edge were with the pair when Smith, 52, came at them with two knives.
They were given Blue Light Commendations by ambulance service chief executive Anthony Marsh.
Ms Evans said: "We are both so grateful that they were with us on that day.
"If they hadn’t been, the outcome could have been a lot different."
Mr Marsh, added: "Although I met Victoria and Michael not long after the incident, it was a real privilege to be able to recognise them formally for their swift actions which helped to save Mick and Deena.
"They undoubtedly put their own lives on the line to save their blue light colleagues, something I will forever be grateful for."
People urged to have flu jab ahead of winter
BBC Midlands Today
People in the West Midlands are being urged to take up their flu vaccinations because of fears of a serious outbreak this winter which would stretch the NHS.
NHS England said world modelling predicts up to 60,000 deaths in the UK from flu.
There are concerns that due to lockdowns for much of last winter, people haven't been exposed to the virus for 18 months, so will have limited immunity.
Health experts are worried there will be a rise in those needing hospital treatment.
'Awe-inspiring' Earth artwork goes on display
An "awe-inspiring" planet Earth sculpture which featured at Glasgow's COP26 meeting is on show at Keele University.
Keele UniversityCopyright: Keele University
Luke Jerram's 7m diameter (23ft) globe, which aims to get people to think about their place on the planet and protecting it, can be seen at Keele Chapel until 27 November.
Steph Wright of ArtsKeele, said they were "super-excited" to work with arts organisation Appetite and bring the Gaia sculpture to campus.
“We look forward to seeing visitors immerse themselves into this epic piece of art which will also provide a focal point for a range of programmed activities including concerts, creative sessions, lectures, wellbeing activity and the opportunity to just 'be' with Gaia," she said.
People can drop in to see the free display, although capacity is limited, or book a weekend slot.