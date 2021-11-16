Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A339 Hampshire both waysBBC News Travel
A339 Hampshire both ways severe accident, between Medstead Road and Well Lane.
A339 Hampshire - A339 in Alton closed in both directions between the Medstead Road junction and the Well Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles. Traffic is coping well.
