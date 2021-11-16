Plans to build the centre on the site of the town's old library and art gallery are approved.Read more
Most Recent
By Elisabeth Mahy
Wake Up to Money, BBC Radio 5 Live
Envelope update
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, at J2 for A560 Stockport Road.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road and it's slow anticlockwise at J2, A560 (Cheadle Roscoes Roundabout), because of an accident involving a van.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwiseBBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, from J1 for A5145 Travis Brow to J2 for A560 Stockport Road.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and it's slow on M60 clockwise from J1, A5145 (Stockport Pyramid) to J2, A560 (Cheadle Roscoes Roundabout), because of an obstruction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time