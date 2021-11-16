Cheam

England, United Kingdom

  5. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A2043 London northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A2043 London northbound severe accident, between Priory Road and Newbolt Avenue.

    A2043 London - A2043 Malden Road in Cheam blocked and it's heavy northbound between the Priory Road junction and the Newbolt Avenue junction, because of an accident.

