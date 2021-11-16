A50 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, from J3 A514 Swadlincote to J4 A38 Burton Road.

A50 Derbyshire - A50 closed in both directions from J3, A514 (Swadlincote) to J4, A38 (Toyota Island), because of an investigation by the police.

