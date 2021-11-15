Chelsea

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A3220 London both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A3220 London both ways severe accident, from Battersea Church Road to A3212 Chelsea Embankment.

    A3220 London - A3220 Battersea Bridge in Battersea closed and queues in both directions from the Battersea Church Road junction to the A3212 Chelsea Embankment junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Bus routes affected - 19,49,170,319,328,345,N19 and N31.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 25
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation