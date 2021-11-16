Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: M26 Kent westboundBBC News Travel
M26 Kent westbound severe accident, between J2A for A20 London Road and J5 for M25 J5.
M26 Kent - One lane closed and it's slow on M26 London-bound between J2a, A20 (Wrotham) and J5 M25 J5, because of an accident involving a van and two cars.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M26 Kent westboundBBC News Travel
M26 Kent westbound severe accident, between J2A for A20 London Road and J5 for M25 J5.
M26 Kent - One lane closed and queues on M26 London-bound between J2a, A20 (Wrotham) and J5 M25 J5, because of an accident involving two cars and a van.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Kent clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Kent clockwise severe disruption, between J5 for M26 and Clacket Lane Services.
M25 Kent - One lane closed and queues on M25 clockwise in Surrey between J5 M26 and Clacket Lane Services, because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M26 Kent westboundBBC News Travel
M26 Kent westbound severe disruption, from J2A for A20 London Road to J1 for M25.
M26 Kent - One lane closed and queues on M26 London-bound from J2a, A20 (Wrotham) to J1 M25, because of animals on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J6 for A22 and J5 for M26.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J6, A22 (Godstone) and J5 M26, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J5 for M26 J5.
M25 Kent - M25 exit slip road partially blocked and it's slow anticlockwise at J5 M26 J5, because of a breakdown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Joseph Lee
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Kent clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Kent clockwise severe disruption, between J5 for and Broomlands Lane.
M25 Kent - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between /, J5 and Broomlands, Clacket Lane Services, because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time