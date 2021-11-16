Most Recent
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J14 for A338 to J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J12 for A4 Bath Road to J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound from J12, A4 (Theale) to J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J14 for A338 to J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane blocked on exit slip road to the roundabout eastbound at J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.
