Chieveley

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J14 for A338 to J13 for A34 Chieveley.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J12 for A4 Bath Road to J13 for A34 Chieveley.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound from J12, A4 (Theale) to J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  19. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J14 for A338 to J13 for A34 Chieveley.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  20. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J13 for A34 Chieveley.

    M4 Berkshire - M4 lane blocked on exit slip road to the roundabout eastbound at J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a lorry that's broken down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 15
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation