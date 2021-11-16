The scheme, on the west bank of the River Itchen in Southampton, is expected to be completed by 2027.Read more
Most Recent
BBC Young Climate Change Reporter Katy Porter looks at how fungi is vital to the future of the New Forest.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northboundBBC News Travel
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, from J10 for A31 to J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.
M3 Hampshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M3 northbound from J10, A31 (Winchester) to J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of an accident involving a car and a lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time