Covid-19 rates rise in Shropshire
Covid-19 rates in Shropshire have gone up by almost a quarter, according to the latest official figures.Copyright: Getty Images
The county was one of 11 areas in the West Midlands to see a rise in cases in the seven days up to and including 11 November.
The other 19 local authority areas all saw falls.
However, Shropshire saw its rate climb 23% week-on-week from 384 new infections per 100,000 people to 474.
The highest cases remain among 10 to 14-year-olds, closely followed by five to nine-year-olds.
Among those ages, there were about 1,000 new cases per 100,000 people.
By Craig Duggan
BBC Wales news
Weather: Overcast and mild
BBC Weather
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
The family of a man who died from alcoholism now campaign to raise awareness of the addiction.
Driver dies in two-car crash
We told you earlier that a man was critical following a two-car crash.
West Mercia Police has since said a 51-year-old man has now died following the collision in Shropshire.Copyright: Google
A car was reported to be driving erratically in Shrewsbury town centre before the two vehicles collided on the B4386 between the A5 and Cruckton at about 13:00 on Sunday.
Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital where the man died, said West Mercia Police.
A woman remains in hospital and is being treated for life-changing injuries.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a blue Ford Focus which was driven from Raven Meadows towards Roman Road before turning onto Mytton Oak Road before the crash.
Road safety: Number of road deaths drop
BBC Midlands Today
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.Copyright: PA Media
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.
MPs set to vote on standards reforms
MPs are set to vote on whether to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked Westminster's sleaze row.Copyright: House of Commons
A motion to rescind the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MPs standards investigation process and delay Owen Paterson's suspension for breaking lobbying rules, has been tabled later.
Speaking at a news conference about the COP26 climate summit on Sunday, the prime minister was asked how he would respond to those who think he had "got it wrong" over Mr Paterson.
He replied: "I think I've said quite a lot about parliamentary stuff already. Of course, I think things could certainly have been handled better, let me put it that way, by me."
Roads to close under traffic reduction scheme
A second trial to reduce traffic in parts of Shrewsbury town centre at weekends is to begin on 20 November.
Under the plans Wyle Cop uphill, High Street, Milk Street and Shoplatch will be closed to all traffic on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 16:00 while The Square will be closed to traffic every day during the same hours.
It follows a previous trial that ran from July to September this year.Copyright: Shropshire Council
Once the trial begins, people will be able to provide feedback online.
Meanwhile, feasibility work has also begun into a Low Traffic scheme for Town Walls, ahead of councils being given new legal powers to enforce moving traffic orders from next year.
Road closure causes pub to lose trade
BBC Radio Shropshire
The owners of a Dorrington pub say a road closure on the A49 has caused them to lose business.
The Horseshoes pub said it had lost revenue from their evening customers as the road is closed between 20:00 to 06:00 every evening until early January.
Owner Tanya Monolova said coupled with the pandemic, the pub has lost out on thousands of pounds after they were forced to re-mortgage.Copyright: BBC
"We have got eight full timers and they want to keep their jobs safe and I am trying to do my best to keep their jobs safe but with the road closure how can I keep them on the payroll full time," she said.
"It is getting more and more difficult for us.
"In December we are expecting to be really busy but people already cancelled because of the road closure and they actually say it is the road closure."
National Highways say they “appreciate that roadworks can be disruptive", the closure was completed within five days and works have now moved further south.