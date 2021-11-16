Turning a key route through the county into a dual carriageway could be one of Shropshire Council’s next major infrastructure projects after Shrewsbury's north west relief road, the councillor in charge of highways has said.

Dean Carroll says the authority has an obligation to consider dualling the A5 between Shrewsbury and the Welsh border at Chirk, in order to address serious concerns over the safety of the road.

He also believes the scheme would help boost economic growth by cutting congestion and improve transport links between the West Midlands and north Wales, the Republic of Ireland and north-west England.

Mr Carroll said the plan had been talked about for decades.

"The MPs – Owen Paterson and Daniel Kawczynski – have both been very keen on it and there is a lot of public support," he said.

"There has been support from the Oswestry area and from the Welsh as well, because it will make things a whole lot quicker-moving.

"In the long-term, we have got to explore whether it would be a project that provides the benefits that have been talked about.

"But it’s such a major part of Shropshire’s transport network that it would be negligent of us not to explore that and not to look at it."