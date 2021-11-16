Christchurch

Wales, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: A48 Newport westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A48 Newport westbound severe disruption, from Nash Road to Corporation Road.

    A48 Newport - A48 Spytty Road closed westbound from Nash Road Roundabout to Corporation Road Traffic Lights, because of Newport Marathon.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

