Covid-19 rates in Shropshire have gone up by almost a quarter, according to the latest official figures.

The county was one of 11 areas in the West Midlands to see a rise in cases in the seven days up to and including 11 November.

The other 19 local authority areas all saw falls.

However, Shropshire saw its rate climb 23% week-on-week from 384 new infections per 100,000 people to 474.

The highest cases remain among 10 to 14-year-olds, closely followed by five to nine-year-olds.

Among those ages, there were about 1,000 new cases per 100,000 people.