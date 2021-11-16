Researchers from Bath, Bristol, Cardiff and Exeter universities want to inform policy changes.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Somerset southboundBBC News Travel
M5 Somerset southbound severe disruption, at J20 for B3133 Ettlingen Way.
M5 Somerset - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J20, B3133 (Clevedon), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The artist behind the project said the dress embodies the "unity" of women.
By Ben King
Business reporter, BBC News